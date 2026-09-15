Patients face challenges when seeking medical care not offered in Nova Scotia: audit

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says patients seeking medical care not offered in the province often face an unclear and difficult route to get treatment.
Kim Adair released a report today with eight recommendations to improve Nova Scotia’s out-of-province and out-of-country medical claims program.
In Nova Scotia, patients who need treatment for eye cancer, lymphedema, gender dysphoria or a lung transplant typically need to leave the province to access care.
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Adair’s review found there was a duplication of efforts by the Health Department and the program administrator that slowed response times.
She also found that information about the program was not readily available to physicians or the public.
Health Minister Michelle Thompson says she’s accepted the recommendations and expects they will be implemented during the next year.
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