Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 7 2020 8:57pm
01:52

Calgary Flames draft pick Connor Zary ready for next step toward NHL dream

Saskatoon native Connor Zary is ready to take his game to the next level after being selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round of the National Hockey League draft.

