Global News at 6 Regina
July 10 2018 4:42pm
01:37

Family of Adam Herold, youngest Bronco, sues driver of semi

The Herold Family are suing Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, Adesh Deol Trucking LTD., and the unnamed bus manufacturer who they claim all share the blame for the death of their 16-year-old son Adam.

