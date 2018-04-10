Calgary trucking company suspended pending investigation of Humboldt Broncos crash

The trucking company that contracted the semi-truck involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 people and injured 14 others has been suspended pending an investigation.

Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. was suspended indefinitely by the Alberta Transportation ministry pending an investigation, provincial Transport Minister Brian Mason confirmed to Global News.

Officials say this is standard procedure any time a commercial carrier is involved in a significant or high-profile incident that poses a high risk to the public.

It is still too early to speculate on the cause of the collision, a government source said. RCMP officials wouldn’t comment on the investigation as it was still underway.

The Alberta Transportation ministry will assist the Government of Saskatchewan in the investigation into the crash and will conduct its own investigation into the company, Alberta Ministry of Transport press secretary John Archer explained.

Archer said the company had been inspected as recently as February and March, when it passed inspection.

A suspension for the company means the company’s entire fleet is grounded, regardless of where the trucks are. Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. had two trucks in operation before the crash.

“The suspension is a direct result of the collision and the fact the company still has another vehicle in operation,” a government source told Global News.

Premier Tech, an horticulture and agriculture company based in Quebec, confirmed to Global News that the truck involved in the crash had been hired to haul peat moss from the company’s facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta, according to spokesman Marc Beland.

Beland said Premier Tech relies on contracting out its trucking but declined to identify company or driver involved.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt and was given mental-health assistance after the collision.

He was briefly detained and questioned by RCMP but released shortly thereafter.

Support for truck driver

The identity of the driver of the semi-truck has not been released, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of Canadians from sharing a letter of support for him or her.

“As we all sit back and contemplate all that has occurred since the collision and the massive emotional impact of the death of 15 people, please know that some of us are thinking of you as well,” a Reddit post by user bonneapatate reads. “We do know you didn’t set out to end 15 lives as you turned the ignition that fateful day.”

The post has more than 10,000 upvotes and a Facebook post had over 130,000 shares as of Tuesday morning.

