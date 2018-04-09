Canada April 9 2018 6:39pm 01:04 No training for what happened with Humboldt Broncos bus crash The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it doesn’t have any training that compares to what actually happened with the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4133872/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4133872/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?