Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd-degree Banff murder conviction ‘won’t bring my boy back’: Mother

By Jessica Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 9:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in case that shook Banff'
Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in case that shook Banff
After a week-long trial, the man who fatally stabbed a young Banff man has been found guilty. John-Christopher Arrizza stabbed Ethan Enns-Goneau to death in August 2022. As Elissa Carpenter reports, the case that impacted Enns-Goneau's friends and family and shook the town.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.

A 12-person jury reached the unanimous decision determining John-Christopher Arrizza’s guilt early afternoon Friday after sequestering Thursday for deliberations following a seven-day trial in Calgary Court of King’s Bench.

About 20 of Enns-Goneau’s family members in court attendance breathed a collective sigh of relief and quietly celebrated as the verdict was read.

“It won’t bring my boy back, but it’s something,” said Gloria Enns, Enns-Goneau’s mother.

“He was the sweetest, kindest person ever. He wasn’t perfect, but he was so awesome. He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Enns-Goneau was killed at Dancing Sasquatch in Banff on Aug. 5, 2022. The court heard he was stabbed at least 11 times by Arrizza both inside and outside the men’s washroom in the early morning hours.

Story continues below advertisement
Ethan Enns-Goneau.
Ethan Enns-Goneau. Submitted

Enns-Goneau was bar hopping with a friend and was attacked while using the washroom minutes after arriving at the Banff nightclub.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Upon exiting the courtroom Friday, the Banff man’s family embraced each other in tearful hugs.

Brother Riley Enns-Goneau said hearing the outcome of the trial was a relief. He and several family members were at the Calgary Courts Centre for every day’s proceedings.

“Obviously we got the verdict we wanted but more than anything I’m just glad it’s over,” he said.

Twenty-six people also tuned in via WebEx to hear the jury’s verdict, with many more tuning in throughout the trial – a testament to Enns-Goneau’s impact on the close-knit mountain town in his 26 years of life.

“Ethan lit a room up with his smile. He was always smiling. The only time you’d ever see him not smile was for three minutes was if the [Winnipeg] Jets or [Toronto] Raptors lost and every other time, he was happy-go-lucky,” Bunny Julius, owner of Melissa’s Missteak where Enns-Goneau worked for 13 years, told the Outlook in August 2022.
Story continues below advertisement

Arrizza’s defence counsel was seeking a lesser charge of manslaughter, arguing the accused’s state of mind was altered at the time of the offence due to days of drug and alcohol use, sleep deprivation and not eating in the days leading up to the murder.

One of Arrizza’s roommates at the time described his housemate’s behaviour in the week prior to the attack as difficult to deal with and like “babysitting a child.”

His conviction of second-degree murder carries a life sentence, or 25 years in prison, with a minimum 10 years served before chance of parole.

Sentencing arguments from both the Crown and defence will be presented before Justice Robert Hall at a future date. Twenty-five victim impact statements had also been submitted by the final day of the trial and will be read during upcoming proceedings.

Related News
© 2024 Rocky Mountain Outlook via The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices