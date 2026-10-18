Canadians react to CFB Wainwright explosion and fire

Send this page to someone via email

Condolences continue to pour in from across Canada and the world as emergency crews maintain the deadly fire that broke out at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

At least seven people have died with dozens more injured, according to multiple military sources.

“As Commander-in-Chief, and on behalf of all Canadians, I extend my support to the military members, families, and community affected by the fire at CFB Wainwright,” said Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour in a statement Sunday morning. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed Sunday that the fire ignited within a training area at approximately 4 p.m. MT on Saturday.

It was the result of an explosion caused by a live-fire exercise hitting a gas line or gas well on the base, multiple Canadian Armed Forces sources told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire spread rapidly beyond the boundaries of the training area, while military and civilian emergency services responded quickly to control that fire and to support those affected by this tragic event,” the CAF said in a news release.

Chief of the Defence Staff Jennie Carignan said the CAF and Department of National Defence are working with partners across the federal, provincial and municipal governments to “mobilize all necessary support.”

2:15 At least 7 dead, dozens injured in explosion and fire at CFB Wainwright

“Our soldiers, civilian personnel, and emergency responders are working closely with local authorities to respond to this situation,” she said in a statement. “On behalf of the Canadian Army, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Condolences pour in

Numerous leaders of all levels of government offered condolences overnight, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi.

Story continues below advertisement

But as the night wore on into the morning, more leaders like Arbour paid tribute.

“Canada is mourning a terrible tragedy at CFB Wainwright,” said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas Sunday morning. “Our soldiers put their lives on the line in service to our country, and to lose them here at home is devastating.”

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford and NDP Leader Marit Stiles both urged Canadians to come together.

“As Canadians, let’s come together to support our brave men and women in uniform, who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and our country,” Ford said on social media. “Ontario stands ready to help the recovery efforts however we can.”

“I cannot imagine the weight of this news for families with loved ones in the service. Canadians stand with you,” Stiles said.

Condolences were also offered from outside the country.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic incident and devastating fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta,” said Andril Sybiha, minister of foreign affairs for Ukraine. “My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

Fire remains held south of Wainwright

When the fire broke out, much of Alberta was under wind warnings with up to 100 km/h wind gusts fuelling the flames.

Story continues below advertisement

The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire south of town crossed the base fence earlier in the day and was being actively managed.

A fire watch for the community is in place, with the municipality urging residents to continue to avoid the incident area and keep roads clear.

—with files from Global News’ Karen Bartko, Amy Judd and Ashleigh Stewart