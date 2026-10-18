CFB Wainwright: Latest on deadly explosion, fire at Alberta military base

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A preliminary investigation into the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright suggests a munition from a live training exercise sparked a fast-moving grass fire, causing Saturday’s explosion, according to multiple military sources.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that four service members perished and their next of kin have been notified, adding that dozens more were seriously injured.

Separate military sources told Global News that at least seven people died and dozens more were injured at the base, located around 200 kilometres from Edmonton.

The Department of Defence and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are slated to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. MT.

Here are the latest developments (all times local to Alberta):

1:35 p.m.

Alberta health officials say they have ended the Code Orange alert that was invoked Saturday night for some hospitals in Edmonton and elsewhere.

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Code Orange is a call for hospitals to essentially clear the decks, find staff and free up beds as necessary to handle a mass casualty incident.

The province says its response to Saturday’s fire involved 22 ground ambulances, six planes and two helicopters, and included help from Saskatchewan.

The patients in Wainwright have now been moved to four hospitals: two hospitals in Edmonton, one in Red Deer and one in Calgary.

1:30 p.m.

Gil McGowan, organizer of a pro-Canada rally currently underway at the legislature in Edmonton, says the Wainwright tragedy “hangs like a real dark cloud” over the event.

McGowan, the head of the Alberta Federation of Labour, says the way first responders from around Canada selflessly stepped up to offer aid is a poignant reminder of why Canada is better united.

Albertans vote Monday on whether the province should stay in Canada or whether it’s time to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

Polls of Albertans before Premier Danielle Smith called the referendum and since then have indicated strong support to stay in Canada.

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12:30 p.m.

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Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh, in an interview, says he knew something was wrong Saturday afternoon when the regular window-rattling boom of artillery that inaugurates the start of military training exercises at CFB Wainwright suddenly fell silent.

Immediately after, he says, there were sirens and the sound of helicopters racing in.

He says that just before midnight military medical personnel literally dropped from the sky to help, their red parachutes illuminated by flare lights.

View image in full screen Bruce Pugh the mayor of Wainwright Alta., talks on the phone at his home on Sunday, Oct.18, 2026. John Ulan/ The Canadian Press

11 a.m.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has issued a statement calling the fire at CFB Wainwright “heartbreaking.”

She paid tribute to the health workers that managed the tragedy.

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She says the province has convened its emergency management cabinet committee to co-ordinate the response.

10:35 a.m.

The prime minister says he has asked the military to give the public a detailed account of what is known about the fire so far.

Mark Carney says that will be later today in Alberta, with Defence Minister David McGuinty, Eleanor Olszewski, the minister of emergency preparedness, and Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of the 1st Canadian Division.

He says they will be joined by provincial ministers and senior officials.

3:31 Canada is in ‘mourning’ following deadly explosion, fire at CFB Wainwright: Carney

10: 30 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirms four military members were killed and dozens more were injured in the fire.

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Carney called the fire “violent” and fast-moving.

10:15 a.m.

The NATO Military Committee is sending its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims at CFB Wainwright.

It says in a statement that Wainwright is where so many Canadian soldiers and allies have trained for the hardest tasks of the profession.

It says those killed served “our common security” and that the committee will honour their memory.

10 a.m.

The United States Ambassador to Canada says his “heart is heavy” for the Canadian Armed Forces community.

Pete Hoekstra says on social media that he’s praying for the families of those who died and for the full recovery of the service members injured.

9:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says in a social media post that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast at federal buildings across the country.

He says Canada stands with the service members at CFB Wainwright and their families.

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Carney is expected to make a statement later today.

9:30 a.m.

The Armed Forces say there’s no indication the fire that erupted at an Alberta military base, resulting in deaths and injuries, was the result of terrorist activity.

A spokesperson also says in an email that the incident at CFB Wainwright remains under investigation and that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

9 a.m.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says in a social media post that he’s on his way to Edmonton.

He says he’s being briefed on the latest developments in the “terrible incident” at CFB Wainwright.

He says: “To the families and everyone in Wainwright: Canada stands with you.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to make a statement later today.

With files from Karen Bartko and Jeff Semple, Global News