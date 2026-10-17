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Crime

Two RCMP officers charged after N.W.T. man died in police custody in 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2026 5:32 pm
1 min read
CRC RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
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The RCMP says it has laid charges against two of its own officers after a man from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, died in their custody last year.

The Alberta RCMP, which led the investigation into the man’s death, says the two Yellowknife officers face charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life.

The charges stem from an incident in March 2025, police say, when the two officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a Yellowknife business.

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When the officers arrived, the RCMP says they detained a man who was showing signs of intoxication and left him inside a police vehicle while they gathered more information at the scene.

Police say the officers returned to the car and found the man, 56-year-old Lawrence Blackduck, unresponsive.

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He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP says, after life-saving measures were attempted and paramedics were called.

The RCMP did not give further details about the officers’ alleged conduct which gave rise to the charges.

The national police service says it conducted an internal review in the aftermath of the incident and it has since made changes to police policy and training related to in-vehicle detentions.

Chief Superintendent Dyson Smith of the Northwest Territories RCMP extended his condolences to Blackduck’s family and community and called the incident “deeply troubling.”

“This is a difficult day for our organization and the communities we serve. We recognize the seriousness of this incident and remain committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining public trust and confidence,” Smith wrote in a statement.

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