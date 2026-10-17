‘Significant and tragic’ fire breaks out at CFB Wainwright

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A possible deadly fire originating near the Canadian Forces Base has spread due to high winds, according to the Municipal District of Wainwright in Alberta.

Premier Danielle Smith has also confirmed the incident, saying there has been a “significant and tragic fire” at CFB Wainwright, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

In a post on social media, the premier added the incident has affected many military personnel.

She added that the province is in contact with the federal government and the prime minister.

Acute Care Alberta says Emergency Health Services are on the scene providing care and transport related to the incident.

It is not known at this time how many are injured.

A look at the fire burning at CFB Wainwright on Saturday night. Madison Keller

Prime Minister Mark Carney also posted on social media that his thoughts are with all the brave men and women affected.

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A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected. We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact as are our… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 18, 2026

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition and Member of Parliament for Battle River—Crowfoot, put out a message saying:

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“Pray for Wainwright, everyone.

There has been a serious incident that caused a fire at CFB Wainwright. Thank you to the brave firefighters and emergency responders working to save lives.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence to offer our support to everyone on the base and in the community.

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To everyone in the area, please stay safe, follow local emergency instructions, and keep roads clear for first responders.”

FIRMS (NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System) tracks active fires by satellite and shows a cluster of them on Saturday just to the southeast of the town of Wainwright.

Elections Alberta says it has been informed of the fire, which impacts the Wainwright Communiplex Advance Vote location, which has been closed.

There are two advance vote locations in Electoral Division 86:

Border Inn, Lloydminster

Vermilion Elks Hall, Vermilion

Ballot boxes and materials from Wainwright are being moved securely.

More to come.