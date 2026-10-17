Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Danny Jansen
    October 17, 2026 at 9:32 pm

    Another fail by Carney.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Significant and tragic’ fire breaks out at CFB Wainwright

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2026 9:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out at CFB Wainwright in Alberta'
Fire breaks out at CFB Wainwright in Alberta
A significant and tragic fire broke out at CFB Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday night. Details are still coming in, but Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney are posting about it.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A possible deadly fire originating near the Canadian Forces Base has spread due to high winds, according to the Municipal District of Wainwright in Alberta.

Premier Danielle Smith has also confirmed the incident, saying there has been a “significant and tragic fire” at CFB Wainwright, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

In a post on social media, the premier added the incident has affected many military personnel.

She added that the province is in contact with the federal government and the prime minister.

Acute Care Alberta says Emergency Health Services are on the scene providing care and transport related to the incident.

It is not known at this time how many are injured.

A look at the fire burning at CFB Wainwright on Saturday night.
A look at the fire burning at CFB Wainwright on Saturday night. Madison Keller

Prime Minister Mark Carney also posted on social media that his thoughts are with all the brave men and women affected.

Story continues below advertisement

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition and Member of Parliament for Battle River—Crowfoot, put out a message saying:

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
“Pray for Wainwright, everyone.
There has been a serious incident that caused a fire at CFB Wainwright. Thank you to the brave firefighters and emergency responders working to save lives.
I have spoken to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence to offer our support to everyone on the base and in the community.
Story continues below advertisement
To everyone in the area, please stay safe, follow local emergency instructions, and keep roads clear for first responders.”

FIRMS (NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System) tracks active fires by satellite and shows a cluster of them on Saturday just to the southeast of the town of Wainwright.

Elections Alberta says it has been informed of the fire, which impacts the Wainwright Communiplex Advance Vote location, which has been closed.

There are two advance vote locations in Electoral Division 86:

  • Border Inn, Lloydminster
  • Vermilion Elks Hall, Vermilion

Ballot boxes and materials from Wainwright are being moved securely.

More to come.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices