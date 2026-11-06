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Fire

Wildfire at New Brunswick military base contained, army officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2026 9:20 am
1 min read
Smoke from a wildfire at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick, can be seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Smoke from a wildfire at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick, can be seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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Military officials say a fire at a central New Brunswick army base near Fredericton has been contained.

A notice posted online by the Canadian Armed Forces says recent rain helped snuff out the blaze in the northeastern part of the Canadian Forces Base Gagetown training area.

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The base is roughly 27 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Officials say at no time was the fire a threat to the public and that no injuries were reported.

The fire at Canada’s second-largest military base began Oct. 28, and officials said it was caused by artillery shooting.

It came less than two weeks after a devastating grass fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, southeast of Edmonton, that killed four soldiers and sent dozens more to hospital.

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