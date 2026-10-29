Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire at New Brunswick military base not threat to public: defence officials

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2026 7:41 am
1 min read
A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement regarding the arrival of new ambulance variants to the armoured combat support vehicle fleet at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement regarding the arrival of new ambulance variants to the armoured combat support vehicle fleet at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SKP/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Military officials say a fire burning in an area of a central New Brunswick army base isn’t a threat to public safety.

The Department of National Defence says the blaze in the northeastern part of the Canadian Forces Base Gagetown training area is being monitored.

A notice posted on social media says unauthorized entry onto the training area is prohibited and may pose significant safety risks.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There is currently no threat to nearby communities,” the notice says.

“Residents may observe smoke in the area. The presence of smoke does not indicate a threat to surrounding communities.”

It says scheduled training activities in the area of the fire have been suspended as a precaution. It also says flying drones over the training area is prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

The department also notes that no military members are in the area of the fire.

The notice comes less than two weeks after a devastating grass fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta that killed four soldiers and sent dozens more to hospital.

CFB Gagetown is roughly 27 kilometres southeast of Fredericton and is the second largest military base in Canada.

In April 2005, three soldiers were injured after a military jeep overturned while pulling a trailer during a training exercise at the base.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices