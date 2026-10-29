Fire at New Brunswick military base not threat to public: defence officials

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Military officials say a fire burning in an area of a central New Brunswick army base isn’t a threat to public safety.

The Department of National Defence says the blaze in the northeastern part of the Canadian Forces Base Gagetown training area is being monitored.

A notice posted on social media says unauthorized entry onto the training area is prohibited and may pose significant safety risks.

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“There is currently no threat to nearby communities,” the notice says.

“Residents may observe smoke in the area. The presence of smoke does not indicate a threat to surrounding communities.”

It says scheduled training activities in the area of the fire have been suspended as a precaution. It also says flying drones over the training area is prohibited.

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The department also notes that no military members are in the area of the fire.

The notice comes less than two weeks after a devastating grass fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta that killed four soldiers and sent dozens more to hospital.

CFB Gagetown is roughly 27 kilometres southeast of Fredericton and is the second largest military base in Canada.

In April 2005, three soldiers were injured after a military jeep overturned while pulling a trailer during a training exercise at the base.