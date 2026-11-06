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2 comments

  1. Knotrofous
    November 6, 2026 at 9:11 am

    It’s been common to have multiple accounts of $100,000 each……now…will need 2.5 x fewer separate accounts. Many portfolios have this function ‘automated’….a simple program change will bring it up to date!

  2. Ben
    November 6, 2026 at 8:40 am

    Great news. The news of the oligopolistic banks being exposed to more competition is great news as well.
    We need to make our economy more competitive by opening up regulated sectors to competition and getting rid of Provincial trade barriers.
    Our productivity is what drives real wages and the government should focus on our abysmal productivity relative to our trading partners.

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Budget 2026 proposes 1st deposit insurance limit increase in 2 decades

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 8:17 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Affordability, investment, immigration: What’s in the ‘Masters of Our Destiny’ 2026 federal budget?'
Affordability, investment, immigration: What’s in the ‘Masters of Our Destiny’ 2026 federal budget?
The Liberal government is set to table its 2026 federal budget Thursday amid continued economic uncertainty and the ongoing trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. Global’s Ottawa Bureau Chief David Akin takes us through the budget’s details when it comes to affordability, investment and immigration.
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The federal government is proposing to raise the deposit insurance limit under the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) to $250,000, its first increase in more than 20 years.

The measure, proposed in the 2026 budget, would “modernise the deposit insurance framework,” the government said.

The CDIC limit is the amount of a consumer’s deposits that is protected in the event of a bank failure.

Since 2005, that limit has sat at $100,000.

In 2023, the Bank and Trust Companies Association wrote to former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, urging the CDIC to double its coverage to $200,000 per depositor.

Canada has the lowest level of deposit insurance among G7 countries, a letter from the group said.

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About 65 per cent of deposits at Canada’s top six banks — Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada — are uninsured, according to DBRS Morningstar.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: RBC, BMO won’t allow 3rd-party AI agents to access online banking'
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In 2025, the Department of Finance said it would conduct a review of the deposit insurance limit and that “a deterioration of the real value of available coverage due to inflation,” the limit would need to be adjusted to $150,000 to protect the “real value” of deposit protection as it was set in 2005.

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At the same time, the department said a limit set at $250,000 per deposit category “would align with that of the United States and some Canadian provinces, and may provide better protection for non-retail depositors.”

As part of Budget 2026, the federal government said it proposes to legislate a periodic review of the deposit insurance framework every 10 years to ensure the CDIC “can access data to support evidence-based policy development” as well as “updating the framework so provincial trust and loan companies seeking to become a CDIC member may only do so by continuing as a federal trust and loan company.”

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According to the CDIC’s 2025 annual report, it has 85 members.

As part of the proposed amendments to the CDIC, the government also plans to provide a temporary high balance for life events like selling a home and remove the deposit insurance limit for eligible deposits in registered and tax-free accounts.

With files from Reuters.

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