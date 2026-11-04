B.C. soldier’s remains returned home after deadly fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

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The remains of private Aidan Goulding, who was killed in last month’s deadly fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, have arrived home in B.C.

His remains were flown from Calgary to Vancouver and were transported from Vancouver Airport by motorcade on Wednesday.

Dozens lined the streets to pay their respects to the 23-year-old who served with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

“For us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners from all across different agencies to show our respect and support for our members of the Canadian Armed Forces and particularly for the families of our fallen soldiers of this incident, I think is very important,” Sgt Major Ray Gardner with the Vancouver Police Department said about why he attended on Wednesday.

“It’s important to me personally and it’s important to the nation.”

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Brennan MacLachlan with Richmond Fire and Rescue Services said it is important to show up and show solidarity.

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“I also am a reservist and so it’s both personal to me as well,” he said.

As of Nov. 4, the Canadian Armed Forces said that 25 members remain in the hospital, while 14 have been released.

2:07 “Dedicated to service”: Funeral held for CFB Wainwright fire victim Sgt. Morgan Wong

On Oct. 17, Goulding was one of four soldiers killed in a grass fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta during a training exercise.

Two of those killed were from B.C. The other was 19-year-old Private Hayden Lykkemark from Langley and Goulding from North Vancouver.

Thirty-nine CAF members were injured, according to the Department of National Defence.

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A military service was held on Wednesday for 23-year-old Private Shaun Farrell at the Prince Albert Armory in Saskatchewan.

Friends and family were joined by members of the military, the public and Premier Scott Moe.

Lt.-Col. James Cressall, the commanding officer of the battalion that Farrell was a part of, said the private’s leaders and fellow soldiers remembered him as a strong fighter with a sense of humour.

“Being a Patricia is not measured by rank or years of service. It is measured by character, commitment, and the respect of those who serve alongside you. By those measures, Shaun had more than earned his place among us,” Cressall said.

A funeral will be held for Goulding at Seaforth Armory in Vancouver on Sunday.

-with files from Tavi Dhillon