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Canada

19-year-old soldier who died at CFB Wainwright remembered as a great friend

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted October 21, 2026 6:57 pm
2 min read
Hayden Lykkemark was only 19 years old when he died at CFB Wainwright. View image in full screen
Hayden Lykkemark was only 19 years old when he died at CFB Wainwright. Provided to Global News
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One of the Canadian Armed Forces members who died at CFB Wainwright in Alberta is being remembered by his family and friends as a selfless young man.

Hayden Lykkemark is from Langley and friends told Global News he showed an interest in joining the military at a young age.

“I received a text from Hayden’s younger brother. Just two words saying, ‘Hayden’s dead’,” Caden Orr, Lykkemark’s friend said.

Orr said he first met Lykkemark in Grade 9 English class.

He said they shared the same humour and became instant friends.

“He was a great friend,” Orr said.

“I mean, he was my best friend and he was very funny. I feel like that’s why I first connected with him is because we both shared the same humor and we both thought the same way and he was also a very supportive guy to everyone around him all of his friends, his family, especially his family.”

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Lykkemark played rugby at Langley Secondary School in Grade 12.

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Former Coach Trevor Plater said Lykkemark was a great team player.

“He always looked after his teammates, took care of them,” he said.

“He seemed to know when somebody was having a tough moment and would have a chat with them.”

Click to play video: 'Vigil planned for CFB Wainwright community after deadly fire'
Vigil planned for CFB Wainwright community after deadly fire

Lykkemark was one of four soldiers killed in a fire at CFB Wainwright on Saturday.

The victims served in the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton.

Lykkemark joined the military soon after high school.

“It was absolutely tragic,” Plater said.

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“He’s such a young kid; so much future in front of him. It really breaks my heart for his family and friends and teammates.”

Lykkemark was just 19 years old when he died.

In an online post, the Langley Rugby Club wrote that Lykkemark “was a dedicated student, athlete, teammate, and friend who made a positive impact on those around him.

“Whether on the rugby field, in the classroom, or among his peers, Hayden was known for his character, determination, and willingness to support others.”

A GoFundMe was established by his close friend and T-Bird Alum, Kane Lewis, to help ease the financial burden facing the family.

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