The family of a young boy in need of an organ transplant alleges he was subject to medical malpractice, which required him to undergo multiple surgeries in two weeks’ time.

Four-year-old Sheldon One Bear Rosebluff needs a small intestine transplant after his family says he fell ill in October due to a complication from surgery to treat his appendicitis, which he had received a month earlier.

In October, a surgeon in Regina, where the family lives, told his caregiver and aunt, Kristin Lerat, that Rosebluff needed surgery to address a blockage in his bowel, she said. The procedure was performed five hours later.

“(The surgeon was) not communicating with me, or my partner, (about) what had happened in surgery,” Lerat said at a news conference in Saskatoon Wednesday.

She said she had had care of the boy for three years and her rights to make his medical decisions were revoked and granted to doctors in Regina when his condition became critical.

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Rosebluff received four surgeries in two weeks, according to the family’s spokesperson.

“He was dying in Regina. They airlifted us by ambulance to Saskatoon,” Lerat said, adding that he remains in the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. “The surgeon here didn’t want to do surgery on him unless it was life and death. So, the next day it was life and death. And they did surgery on him.”

That surgery revealed that the main blood supply to his small intestine was cut off – effectively killing the organ, Lerat said.

“In the last surgery, he was critical the whole time but became very, very critical. His body just couldn’t handle that many surgeries. He is still in critical condition with breathing support,” she added.

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“This is going to be a long, long road. For him to be on the transplant list, to be fed by the tube – he cannot eat – he has to be fed by a tube until he gets the surgery and this transplant. But we’re not there yet, there’s steps to take.”

One of those steps will take the family to Edmonton, where Rosebluff will be assessed and put on the transplant list, Lerat said.

They will then return to Saskatoon, where the four-year-old will await a transplant in hospital. Lerat said she, the rest of the boy’s family and his entire support system will stand beside him as his treatment continues.

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“We will be One Bear’s voice. And he will be heard. He will not fall through the cracks, and the red tape will be (removed),” she said.

The alleged malpractice that occurred in Regina is being investigated by the First Nations Health Ombudsperson Office (FNHOO) and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Dianne Lafond, a health ombudsperson with the FNHOO, told reporters she could not comment on the active probe until it is completed.

The organizations will determine what happened, how it was allowed to happen, and how the system can be improved, she said.

“You put yourself in (Rosebluff’s family’s) shoes in those situations and it’s not a good place to be. You feel helpless, frustrated, defeated. A lot of these symptoms that First Nations people have been feeling in so many systems for so long,” Lafond said.

In an emailed statement to Global News, the chief medical officer of SHA, Dr. Rashaad Hansia, extended his sincere concern and support to Rosebluff and his family, but said he could not comment on their specific case – citing privacy concerns.

“The SHA is committed to providing the child with high-quality, compassionate care and to working collaboratively with the family and partners involved in the child’s care. Social Work supports are in place to assist in liaising with the family and coordinating with partner agencies, and we are (committed) to ensuring these interactions and supports are provided in a culturally respectful way,” Hansia wrote.

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“Patient safety and the delivery of high-quality, patient-centred care remain top priorities for the SHA, and we take patient safety concerns very seriously. Anytime there is a concern about patient care or outcomes, the SHA conducts a thorough review to understand what might have occurred. We can confirm that a review is currently underway.”

Chief of Cowessess First Nation Erica Beaudin told reporters she has spoken with government representatives and Premier Scott Moe about Rosebluff’s medical care.

“They have given me the assurance that they will do what they need to do to keep little One Bear at the forefront and the priority,” she said.

The Cowessess chief called on the relevant Saskatchewan government departments, including the Ministries of Health and Social Services, to partner with the First Nation. Together, Beaudin said they can work to ensure the boy’s life is prioritized, and his family has the support they need.

“We are not here to denounce a health care system or the people in it per se. But what we’re talking about is how we must recognize when we must do better,” she said.

The Saskatchewan government ministries were asked for comment. None was received before publication.

“Next week, the week after that, there could be another little One Bear,” Beaudin said.

“Any race, any creed. They are all our children.”