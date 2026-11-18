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Federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly says the Ford government and Unifor need to “play their part” in the effort to keep the Brampton assembly plant in operation, as politicians and the union prepare to meet with the global CEO of Stellantis on Friday.

Yet the Ontario government is pointing to Ottawa to do the heavy lifting at the second high-stakes meeting with Stellantis in the last week, despite Joly urging that the provincial and federal governments need to be on the same page.

Those tensions cast doubt on government co-operation ahead of the meeting with the automaker. While Premier Doug Ford faces mounting pressure to protect Ontario workers, his government is also pushing back against federal emissions rules it says burden the company.

Ford said Tuesday that stepping in or cancelling Stellantis’ sale to Canadian defence manufacturer Roshel will “be up to the federal government.”

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“(Ottawa) gave them money. We never gave them any money. So we’ll have to see how that discussion goes,” Ford told reporters Wednesday.

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“We’re going to meet with (Stellantis) and see where they stand. Our goal is always to make sure that we bring back the jobs to the Brampton facility,” he said.

Ford is also calling on the federal government to reduce emissions regulations on firms like Stellantis, previously stating the company spends “about $340 million” in emissions taxes.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s economic development minister, said he will attend the meeting alongside Ford and added that “we’re hopeful and confident that we have a good meeting.”

Joly told reporters Wednesday morning that the Ford government and the union need to step up at the upcoming meeting, alongside Ottawa.

“We need to work as one because this is something that is important. Two thousand jobs are at stake,” she said.

For more than a week, Stellantis has faced major political backlash after it announced the sale of its idled Brampton plant last week to Roshel.

The sale was condemned by the union representing more than 9,000 of Stellantis’ workers who fear the Roshel takeover will mean the 2,000 employees who were laid off from the Brampton plant in 2023 will not be called back.

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While Prime Minister Mark Carney initially derided the sale, calling it a “betrayal,” he has since admitted his government was aware of some elements of the sale before it was finalized. He has since called the sale a “partial solution.”

Joly said last week that Stellantis must repay “hundreds of millions of dollars” to Ottawa after it failed to restore jobs at the Brampton plant.

She sent the automaker a letter dated Nov. 12 that said Stellantis is in default of a 2022 federal funding agreement because it halted Jeep Compass production at the plant, failed or refused to identify a replacement vehicle, did not maintain any production at the facility and closed the plant.

In 2022, the federal government committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles, while the Ontario government committed $513 million in provincial support.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said Ford is shirking his responsibilities by relying on Ottawa to handle the Stellantis fallout.

“(The Ford government) has all the tools. It’s their responsibility,” he said.