Tesla is going to stop making Cybertrucks, Musk says

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Tesla will wind down production of its Cybertruck at its gigafactory in Texas, CEO Elon Musk said Friday.

In a statement posted on X, Musk said production would wind down around mid-2027 to make room for increased Cybercab production.

Tesla does not directly report on sales of its cybertrucks, instead including them in its “other models” category. According to data from Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold 11,586 cybertrucks by the end of Q3 in 2026, a decrease of 28 per cent from the same time period last year.

That is a far cry from Musk’s own predictions. When Tesla started production of its cybertrucks in 2023, he predicted annual sales of 250,000 units. Automotive sales figures from Good Car Bad Car predict there are less than 65,000 cybertrucks on the road in the U.S.

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Cybertrucks have caused a stir since they rolled into the market in 2023, competing with electric models of the Ford F-150 and other popular pickup trucks.

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Nonetheless, Musk has said the Cybertruck is the “best vehicle Tesla has ever made.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla has issued 11 recalls for its Cybertruck which has also received more than 175 customer complaints.

In April 2024, Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertruck vehicles due to a dangerous issue where the accelerator pedal could get stuck. The company responded by saying it would replace or rework the pedal on all Cybertrucks on the road at the time and new models under construction would receive a new pedal design.

Musk said Friday that winding down production would create floor space to focus on Tesla’s Cybercab production.

The Cybercab has no steering wheel, pedals or mirrors and is one of Musk’s bets in a push to merge Tesla automotives into an AI and robotics company.

Musk did not say whether the production of Cybertrucks would halt completely or would be transferred to a new factory. Currently, the gigafactory in Texas is the only place these models are produced.