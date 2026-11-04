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Fire

Fire under Gilmore SkyTrain Station affects commuters on Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 1:30 pm
1 min read
The fire under the Gilmore SkyTrain station on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The fire under the Gilmore SkyTrain station on Wednesday morning. Submitted to Global News
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An early morning fire underneath Gilmore Station in Burnaby caused a headache for commuters on Wednesday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from near a pillar below the SkyTrain tracks early on Wednesday.

TransLink said service on the Millennium Line was affected in both directions between Holdom Station and Rupert Station and a bus bridge was set up at a detour.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said there are no reports of any injuries, but it is not yet clear what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

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