Fire under Gilmore SkyTrain Station affects commuters on Wednesday

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An early morning fire underneath Gilmore Station in Burnaby caused a headache for commuters on Wednesday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from near a pillar below the SkyTrain tracks early on Wednesday.

TransLink said service on the Millennium Line was affected in both directions between Holdom Station and Rupert Station and a bus bridge was set up at a detour.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said there are no reports of any injuries, but it is not yet clear what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

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#SkyTrain Update: M-Line service at Gilmore Stn continues to be suspended due to heavy smoke at the stn. Trains are operating VCC-Clark to Renfrew Stn and Lafarge Lake to Brentwood Stn. Bus Bridge operating between Renfrew and Holdom Stn. Expo & Canada Line remain unaffected.^pj — TransLink BC (@TransLink) November 4, 2026

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