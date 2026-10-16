Vancouver police say 3 unprovoked stranger assaults took place in 1 day

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Vancouver police are asking the public to help them identify suspects in three unprovoked stranger assaults that occurred across the city in one day.

The first incident happened at approximately 6:10 a.m. at Victory Square on West Hastings Street. A 73-year-old woman was waiting in line for a recycling cup program when a suspect approached and attempted to steal bags containing her recyclable cups.

When the victim tried to stop the theft, the suspect punched her in the eye, pushed her to the ground, and stole one of the bags before fleeing eastbound on West Hastings Street near Cambie Street, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

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The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, with shoulder-length dirty-blonde hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing a black jacket, with a white sweater underneath, black pants, and white shoes, police added.

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In the second incident, a 44-year-old man was talking on the phone around 12:30 p.m. near Commercial Drive and Adanac Street when a man approached him and began making racist remarks, police said.

The victim told the suspect to leave him alone, but the man elbowed him in the chin before punching and kicking him, police added.

Witnesses intervened and the suspect was last seen walking southbound on Commercial Drive.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, approximately five-feet-seven inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey dress shirt, tan pants, white shoes, and a green crossbody bag.

The third incident happened at 6:20 p.m. near Burrard and West Georgia streets when a 33-year-old resident was walking westbound and a man walking in the opposite direction suddenly struck him on the back, police said.

They briefly exchanged words before the suspect fled eastbound on West Georgia Street, police added.

He is described as approximately five-feet-nine inches tall, with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a green winter jacket and carrying a black backpack.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed any of these assaults, has CCTV footage, or can help identify any of the suspects to contact Vancouver Police at 604-717-3321,” Supt. Phil Heard said in a release.