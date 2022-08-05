Alberta RCMP investigates Friday morning homicide in Banff

Send this page to someone via email

A person died in Banff Friday morning and Alberta RCMP is investigating it as a homicide.

Banff RCMP were called to a local bar on Banff Avenue around 2:26 a.m. after reports of a fight.

Mounties found an injured 26-year-old man at the scene. He was rushed to hospital where he was later declared dead, police said.

A 22-year-old man from Banff was taken into custody at the same location, according to a news release sent out Friday afternoon.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit will lead the investigation with help from Banff RCMP and the RCMP forensic identification unit.

RCMP said an update will be provided when further details can be released.

