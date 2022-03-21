Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck along 16 Ave NW

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Monday morning.

The homicide unit was brought to the area of 16 Avenue NW between 3rd and 4th streets after a body was discovered in a pickup truck.

EMS confirmed with Global News that paramedics were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.

The truck has since been removed and only a few police remain in the area.

Traffic was blocked off for the earlier portion of the morning, though the roadway reopened after 6 a.m.

