Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck along 16 Ave NW

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Monday morning.
The homicide unit was brought to the area of 16 Avenue NW between 3rd and 4th streets after a body was discovered in a pickup truck.
EMS confirmed with Global News that paramedics were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.
The truck has since been removed and only a few police remain in the area.
Traffic was blocked off for the earlier portion of the morning, though the roadway reopened after 6 a.m.
