Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck along 16 Ave NW

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 8:21 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW' Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW
Calgary police homicide detectives were called to the Mount Pleasent neighbourhood around 12:45 a.m. Monday after a dead body was found inside a truck parked on 16 Ave NW between 4th and 3rd Street. Blake Lough reports live from the scene.

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Monday morning.

The homicide unit was brought to the area of 16 Avenue NW between 3rd and 4th streets after a body was discovered in a pickup truck.

EMS confirmed with Global News that paramedics were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.

Read more: 1st-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death of woman in downtown Calgary

The truck has since been removed and only a few police remain in the area.

Trending Stories

Traffic was blocked off for the earlier portion of the morning, though the roadway reopened after 6 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Alberta municipalities reject provincial police force model — now what?' Alberta municipalities reject provincial police force model — now what?
Alberta municipalities reject provincial police force model — now what? – Mar 11, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagSuspicious Death tagCalgary Suspicious Death tagCPS Homicide Unit tagBody found in truck tag16 Ave NW death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers