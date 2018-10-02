Truck driver ejected, dies in crash near St. Louis, Sask.

A 39-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle collision six kilometres north of St. Louis, Sask.

The crash was reported on Highway 2 South at around 5:45 a.m. CT on Oct. 2.

Prince Albert RCMP said their initial investigation shows a southbound truck left the roadway into the east ditch where the vehicle hit an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released but police said he was from St. Louis.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the scene to help with the ongoing investigation.

St. Louis is roughly 115 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.