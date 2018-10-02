Canada
October 2, 2018 8:25 pm
Updated: October 2, 2018 8:27 pm

Truck driver ejected, dies in crash near St. Louis, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert RCMP said a truck left a roadway into the ditch where it hit an embankment, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

Google Maps
A A

A 39-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle collision six kilometres north of St. Louis, Sask.

The crash was reported on Highway 2 South at around 5:45 a.m. CT on Oct. 2.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle collision in RM of Leask

Prince Albert RCMP said their initial investigation shows a southbound truck left the roadway into the east ditch where the vehicle hit an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released but police said he was from St. Louis.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the scene to help with the ongoing investigation.

St. Louis is roughly 115 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
driver ejected
Ejection
Fatal Crash
Highway 2 South
Prince Albert RCMP
RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist
Sask RCMP
Single-Vehicle Collision
St. Louis
St. Louis Saskatchewan
Truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News