Man killed in crash east of Meadow Lake, Sask.

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon east of Meadow Lake, Sask.

RCMP said a vehicle heading west on Highway 55 crossed over into the eastbound lane at roughly 4:15 p.m. CT, then went into a ditch and rolled.

An eastbound vehicle also ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 41-year-old Meadow Lake man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Three people in the eastbound vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Meadow Lake RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.