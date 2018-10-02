1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle collision in RM of Leask

Blaine Lake RCMP said one person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle collision in the rural municipality (RM) of Leask.

Emergency services were called to the crash on township road 454 at roughly 2:20 p.m. CT on Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Man killed in crash east of Meadow Lake, Sask.

Related One dead in rollover on Saskatchewan First Nation

Police said their initial investigation shows a northbound pickup truck collided with another pickup truck heading westbound.

The passenger of the northbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. This person’s name, age, and gender have not been released at this time.

The driver of the northbound truck was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Prince Albert.

READ MORE: 2 women killed in crash near Cudworth, Sask.

The injuries sustained by the driver of the westbound truck were described as life-threatening. This person was taken to hospital in Saskatoon.

The crash is under investigation with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist. Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.