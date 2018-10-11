Woman dies after truck crash in northern Saskatchewan

La Ronge RCMP said one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in northern Saskatchewan.

Emergency services were called to the crash located two kilometres south of La Ronge at roughly 3:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 11.

RCMP said their initial investigation shows the northbound truck left the roadway, entered the west ditch, and then hit an approach.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and age were not released by police.

Four other occupants, including the driver of the vehicle, were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

La Ronge is roughly 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.