October 8, 2018 12:59 pm

Collision near Maple Creek, Sask., leaves 50-year-old woman dead

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, a 55-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Regina via STARS air ambulance.

A 50-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday just outside of Maple Creek, Sask.

Maple Creek RCMP, Maple Creek Fire Department and EMS responded to the call at about 8 p.m. The collision happened two kilometres north of the town on Highway 21.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, a 55-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Regina via STARS air ambulance.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles during the collision.

Highway 21 was blocked for several hours Sunday night for an investigation and cleanup but is now reopened.

Global News