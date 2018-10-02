Police respond to collision near Moose Jaw, involving semi carrying groceries
Police responded to a collision on Highway 1, about three miles east of Moose Jaw Tuesday morning, after a semi, carrying nonhazardous materials, went into the ditch, striking several trees.
At about 10:35 a.m., the semi, hauling two trailers carrying groceries, was travelling westbound when it left the roadway into the north ditch. It then crossed back over the highway and stopped in the south ditch. The side panel of the truck was nearly completely ripped off in the crash.
Police stayed on scene for some time, while the spilled contents were cleaned up. No injuries were reported.
A light-coloured SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, may have been involved in the collision. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Moose Jaw RCMP at 306-691-4670.
Police continue to investigate.
