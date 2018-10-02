Police respond to collision near Moose Jaw, involving semi carrying groceries

Police responded to a collision on Highway 1, about three miles east of Moose Jaw Tuesday morning, after a semi, carrying nonhazardous materials, went into the ditch, striking several trees.

At about 10:35 a.m., the semi, hauling two trailers carrying groceries, was travelling westbound when it left the roadway into the north ditch. It then crossed back over the highway and stopped in the south ditch. The side panel of the truck was nearly completely ripped off in the crash.

Traffic barely moving on Hwy 1 towards Moose Jaw. Semi in the ditch and half the trailer is sheared off. Some debris in the ditch across the road and about 50m before the truck, not sure if they’re from the truck. Moose Jaw Police and Fire on scene. #YQR #CityMJ #Sask pic.twitter.com/d9mupLYCoH — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) October 2, 2018

Police stayed on scene for some time, while the spilled contents were cleaned up. No injuries were reported.

A light-coloured SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, may have been involved in the collision. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Moose Jaw RCMP at 306-691-4670.

Police continue to investigate.