RCMP ramping up highway enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend

Dangerous drivers could end up mixing tickets and turkey this Thanksgiving weekend with more officers on the road.

It’s all part of the annual Operation Impact, where police will focus on what they call ‘the big four’ – impaired driving, seatbelts, aggressive driving, and distracted driving- the main causes of collisions on Canada’s roads.

“People need to remember it is illegal to hold, use, manipulate, or view a handheld electronic device while you are operating a motor vehicle,” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said. “If you don’t, it’s a $280 fine and four points on your license. If you get two of those tickets in a year, your vehicle gets impounded for a week.”

Combined members from RCMP and the Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan, and Saskatoon police services are out on Saskatchewan highways in full force.

With added visibility comes more check stops- and while there’s a focus on public education, police say there are still too many drivers making dangerous choices

On Friday night, Regina police arrested a woman who failed a field sobriety test after a dramatic collision in the city’s north end.

While two vehicles were visibly damaged, there’s been no word on injuries.

It’s unfortunate, but police are expecting more to come.

“Typically over a long weekend collisions happen more often. It’s very important to , wherever you’re going, just be safe and drive,” RCMP Cst. Jean-Luc LeBlanc added.

This project is part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 – Towards Zero, which aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

Operation Impact will continue through the rest of the long weekend, with national results expected to be released on Tuesday.