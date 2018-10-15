1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Highway 47 near Willowbrook, Sask.

One person was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Saskatchewan.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 47, roughly six kilometres north of Willowbrook, when an SUV and a truck collided in the northbound lane.

Yorkton RCMP said the driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene. His name and hometown have not been released.

READ MORE: Woman dies after truck crash in northern Saskatchewan

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital in Yorkton with undisclosed injuries.

Two men who were passengers in the truck were also injured. One was taken by STARS to a Regina hospital and the other to hospital in Melville. There is no word on their current conditions.

The highway was closed for seven hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.