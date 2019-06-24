Meth, sawed-off shotgun seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Two people are facing meth trafficking charges after Saskatoon police said they were arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon.

The drug bust took place in a parking lot at Fairmont Drive and Fairlight Drive after an investigation by the drug unit, police said in a statement.

Officers found roughly 10 grams of meth, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, and $900 during a search of a vehicle, police said.

A home was then searched in the 1000-block of Avenue B North which resulted in a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and ammunition being seized, according to police.

A 36-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are charged with meth possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The man is also facing numerous firearm-related charges.

