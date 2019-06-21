3 men charged after meth, cocaine, machete seized in Prince Albert, Sask.

Drugs and weapons were seized following a vehicle stop in Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.

The seizure occurred in the 1400-block of Central Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

READ MORE: Wanted man picks wrong place to hide from Prince Albert police dog

Three men, aged 27, 29 and 30, were arrested.

Nearly 32 grams of methamphetamine, 15.7 grams of cocaine, a large machete, a can of bear spray, and over $7,000 in cash were found during a search of the vehicle, Prince Albert police said.

WATCH (Feb. 5, 2019): Drug addiction driving crime rate in Saskatoon

All three men are facing charges of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a dangerous weapon in relation to this incident.

The accused made their first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on Friday morning, according to police.