Crime
May 23, 2019 6:37 pm
Updated: May 23, 2019 6:40 pm

Impaired driving, weapon charges laid after woman struck by vehicle in Prince Albert

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police say officers found weapons and drugs inside a vehicle that struck a woman on 28th Street West.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Prince Albert, Sask., has resulted in police laying drug, weapon and impaired driving charges.

Officers were called to the unit block of 28th Street West shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Infant dies after being hit by truck in Prince Albert, Sask. parking lot

A 19-year-old woman, who was struck by a vehicle, suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance, Prince Albert police said.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a machete, a hatchet and roughly five grams of methamphetamine.

WATCH (April 1, 2019): RCMP charge 2 with drug-related offences following significant meth bust 

A 22-year-old man is now facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content exceeding .08 and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The other man, 23, is charged with possession of meth, breach of a court order and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Both were scheduled to make their first Prince Albert provincial court appearances on Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
28th Street West
Crime
Hatchet
Impaired Driving
Machete
Meth
Pedestrian Collision
Prince Albert
Prince Albert crime
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.