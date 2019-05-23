Impaired driving, weapon charges laid after woman struck by vehicle in Prince Albert

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Prince Albert, Sask., has resulted in police laying drug, weapon and impaired driving charges.

Officers were called to the unit block of 28th Street West shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old woman, who was struck by a vehicle, suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance, Prince Albert police said.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a machete, a hatchet and roughly five grams of methamphetamine.

A 22-year-old man is now facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content exceeding .08 and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The other man, 23, is charged with possession of meth, breach of a court order and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Both were scheduled to make their first Prince Albert provincial court appearances on Thursday.