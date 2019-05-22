Alcohol a factor in fatal rollover in northern Saskatchewan, RCMP say

Alcohol is considered a factor in a fatal rollover in northern Saskatchewan this past long weekend, according to La Ronge RCMP.

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 was reported approximately 15 kilometres north of Weyakwin at roughly 3:45 p.m. CT on May 18.

Initial investigation determined the northbound vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment and into a wooded area before coming to a stop on its roof, police said.

A 53-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased will not be released at this time, but RCMP said she was from La Ronge.

The man who was driving as well as a second passenger were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

Weyakwin is approximately 270 km north of Saskatoon.