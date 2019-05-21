2 impaired driving charges laid by Battlefords RCMP during enforcement campaign

Two alleged drunk drivers were charged by Battlefords RCMP as part of the Canada-wide National Impaired Driving Week enforcement campaign.

“Saskatchewan has the highest rates of impaired driving in the country,” Battlefords RCMP said in a press release.

“The social attitudes towards drinking and driving need to change and the work we are doing collectively and consistently moving forward is anticipated to create that change.”

Officers were not only looking for drivers impaired by alcohol but also by drugs. Using the Drager DrugTest 5000, Mounties tested motorists’ saliva for cannabis and cocaine.

Between May 12-20, two check stops were conducted at peak times in the Battlefords RCMP detachment area. As a result of this and other work, over 500 vehicles were stopped, police said.

There were 14 investigations into impaired driving of which two resulted in charges and a number of suspensions.

Roughly 200 other charges laid in the Battlefords area during the campaign were mostly for speeding and distracted driving, according to RCMP.