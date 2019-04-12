Saskatoon impaired driver sentenced for head-on crash on Traffic Bridge

A Saskatoon man was sentenced to nine months in jail a day after he was involved in a head-on collision on the Traffic Bridge.

During his first court appearance Tuesday, Nicholas David Glum, 26, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Along with his nine-month sentence, Glum received three years’ probation and a three-year driving ban.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday when two vehicles collided on the bridge. The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was a Mini Cooper and a Ford Escape.

Two men, aged 57 and 63, were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Bridge was closed for roughly seven hours while Saskatoon police investigated.