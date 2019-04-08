Collision closes Traffic Bridge in Saskatoon

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on one of Saskatoon’s newest bridges on Monday.

Saskatoon police are currently at the crash on the Traffic Bridge.

It is unknown at this time if there were injuries.

Both directions of traffic will be closed until the scene is cleared.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Saskatoon celebrated the completion of its largest bridge-building project on Oct. 2, 2018. The project included the new Chief Mistawasis Bridge, McOrmond Drive and Central Avenue extensions, as well as replacing the Traffic Bridge.

