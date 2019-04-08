Lindsay man charged with impaired driving after police receive tip from public

A Lindsay man is accused of impaired driving after a call was made to police by a witness on Sunday.

Around 2:45 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service were notified of a suspected impaired driver who had left in a vehicle from a residence on Lindsay Street south in Lindsay.

Members of the Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service observed the suspect vehicle a short time later driving on Cambridge Street south, police said.

Police located the vehicle and suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Timothy Masterson, 51, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.

