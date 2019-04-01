Crime
April 1, 2019 11:54 am

Lindsay man charged with impaired driving in Kent Street parking lot

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Lindsay man is accused of impaired driving following a traffic stop on Kent Street.

Getty Images
A Lindsay man faces impaired-driving charges following an investigation early Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service constable investigated the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot on Kent Street west.

Police say the driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Spencer David McCann, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.

