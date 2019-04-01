Lindsay man charged with impaired driving in Kent Street parking lot

A Lindsay man faces impaired-driving charges following an investigation early Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service constable investigated the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot on Kent Street west.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision

Police say the driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Spencer David McCann, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.

WATCH: Downtown Lindsay and Kent Street is booming