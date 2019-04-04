Boy, 13, struck by vehicle in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood

A pedestrian collision involving a teenager occurred in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood on April 4.

It occurred in the 300-block of Zary Road at roughly 3:30 p.m. CT.

Saskatoon police said a 13-year-old boy was struck by a passing vehicle after he got off a school bus.

He has been taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The collision analyst unit is investigating.

Police have restricted both directions of traffic in the area.

