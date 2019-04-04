Canada
April 4, 2019 7:33 pm

Boy, 13, struck by vehicle in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police were called to a collision involving a teenager and a vehicle in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood.

Brady Ratzlaff / Global News
A A

A pedestrian collision involving a teenager occurred in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood on April 4.

It occurred in the 300-block of Zary Road at roughly 3:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating after collision leads to death of teenager

Saskatoon police said a 13-year-old boy was struck by a passing vehicle after he got off a school bus.

He has been taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The collision analyst unit is investigating.

Police have restricted both directions of traffic in the area.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision Analyst Unit
Evergreen
Pedestrian Collision
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Traffic
Struck By Vehicle
Zary Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.