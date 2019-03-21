Canada
March 21, 2019 5:42 pm

Saskatoon Tim Hortons patrons not seriously hurt inside after vehicle drive-thru

Police say a vehicle was driven through the wall of a Tim Hortons on Clarence Avenue South in Saskatoon.

A car was driven through the wall of a Tim Hortons in Saskatoon on the afternoon of March 21.

Saskatoon police were called to the crash in the 3100-block of Clarence Avenue South just after 2 p.m. CT.

Around 20 customers and employees were inside the chain restaurant at the time.

Police’s initial investigation indicates a 62-year-old woman driving the vehicle may have accidentally accelerated instead of applying the brake.

No one appeared to be seriously hurt. They are being assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services West paramedics.

Around 24 hours prior, the Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a Dodge Journey that struck a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee and subsequently collided with the garage door of a house on Junor Avenue.

