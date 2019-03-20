Saskatoon house struck by vehicle

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a Dodge Journey struck a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee and subsequently collided with the garage door of a house on March 20.

The crash at 1318 Junor Ave. was reported at roughly 2:25 p.m. central time.

A driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire investigator was called in to look at the structural integrity of the damaged house. A damage estimate was not provided.

