Canada
March 20, 2019 9:09 pm
Updated: March 20, 2019 9:15 pm

Saskatoon house struck by vehicle

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon's fire department says a Dodge Journey struck a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee and subsequently collided with the garage door of a local house.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a Dodge Journey struck a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee and subsequently collided with the garage door of a house on March 20.

The crash at 1318 Junor Ave. was reported at roughly 2:25 p.m. central time.

READ MORE: Firefighters extract man injured in crash south of Saskatoon

A driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A fire investigator was called in to look at the structural integrity of the damaged house. A damage estimate was not provided.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dodge Journey
Garage
Garage Door
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Junor Avenue
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon House
Saskatoon Traffic
Saskatoon.
two vehicle collision
Vehicle Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.