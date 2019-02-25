Semi tips onto side blocking Saskatoon traffic at Circle Drive and Avenue C

Saskatoon traffic is restricted after a semi-trailer unit tipped over at the intersection of Circle Drive and Avenue C North.
Police said the semi was attempting a turn at the intersection when it rolled onto its side at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 25.
READ MORE: One hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive by Valley Road
The Saskatoon Fire Department said the cargo was carrying industrial parts and there were no injuries.
The northbound lanes of Avenue C are restricted at the scene of the single-vehicle collision. Westbound lanes have now reopened.
Motorists are being asked by Saskatoon police to find alternate routes of travel.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.