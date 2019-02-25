Traffic
February 25, 2019 6:38 pm
Updated: February 25, 2019 6:50 pm

Semi tips onto side blocking Saskatoon traffic at Circle Drive and Avenue C

Saskatoon police said the semi was attempting a turn at the intersection when it rolled onto its side at Circle Drive and Avenue C North.

Saskatoon traffic is restricted after a semi-trailer unit tipped over at the intersection of Circle Drive and Avenue C North.

Police said the semi was attempting a turn at the intersection when it rolled onto its side at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 25.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the cargo was carrying industrial parts and there were no injuries.

The northbound lanes of Avenue C are restricted at the scene of the single-vehicle collision. Westbound lanes have now reopened.

Motorists are being asked by Saskatoon police to find alternate routes of travel.

