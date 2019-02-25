Semi tips onto side blocking Saskatoon traffic at Circle Drive and Avenue C

Saskatoon traffic is restricted after a semi-trailer unit tipped over at the intersection of Circle Drive and Avenue C North.

Police said the semi was attempting a turn at the intersection when it rolled onto its side at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 25.

READ MORE: One hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive by Valley Road

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the cargo was carrying industrial parts and there were no injuries.

Please avoid Ave C and Circle if at all possible while crews deal with an overturned semi. If you are stuck in traffic, resist the temptation of using your phone, we need all your attention. pic.twitter.com/QKQbQ1joNj — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) February 25, 2019

The northbound lanes of Avenue C are restricted at the scene of the single-vehicle collision. Westbound lanes have now reopened.

Motorists are being asked by Saskatoon police to find alternate routes of travel.