Warman Road ramp to Circle Drive to close for 2 weeks

The southbound ramp from Warman Road to Circle Drive westbound will be closing Monday for two weeks, according to the City of Saskatoon.

A release from the city said drivers will need to detour to routes such as Millar Avenue, as the ramp will be completely shut off to drivers.

Saskatoon Transit will also be affected.

A new sewer main will be installed over the two weeks, weather and circumstances permitting.