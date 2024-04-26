Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Warman Road ramp to Circle Drive to close for 2 weeks

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
A release from the city said drivers will need to detour to routes such as Millar Avenue beginning Monday, as the Warman Road ramp to Circle Drive will be completely shut off to drivers. View image in full screen
A release from the city said drivers will need to detour to routes such as Millar Avenue beginning Monday, as the Warman Road ramp to Circle Drive will be completely shut off to drivers. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The southbound ramp from Warman Road to Circle Drive westbound will be closing Monday for two weeks, according to the City of Saskatoon.

A release from the city said drivers will need to detour to routes such as Millar Avenue, as the ramp will be completely shut off to drivers.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Saskatoon Transit will also be affected.

A new sewer main will be installed over the two weeks, weather and circumstances permitting.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices