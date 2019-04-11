Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving and ticketed $1K for speeding

A 31-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with impaired driving and issued a speeding ticket.

Officers spotted a Jeep travelling at a high rate of speed on Idylwyld Drive just after midnight on April 11. They also witnessed the driver disobey a red light.

Saskatoon police tried to conduct a traffic stop, however, the motorist accelerated and continued southbound over the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge.

Shortly after passing the 8th Street exit, police said the vehicle stopped and the driver was then arrested.

The man is facing charges of impaired driving and exceeding .08.

He was issued a $1,022 ticket for exceeding the speed limit by over 50 kilometres per hour as well as a $230 ticket for running a red light.