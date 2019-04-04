Car clocked at double the speed limit in Martensville, Sask.

A boy is facing over a thousand dollars in fines after a car was clocked going more than double the speed limit in Martensville, Sask.

A Saskatoon police officer was on patrol Tuesday afternoon on 10th Avenue when he said he spotted the car going 121 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.

READ MORE: Mario Kart showdown between SGI and Saskatoon police kicks off traffic spotlight

Police said the car was being driven by a 16-year-old Novice 1 driver, who had two friends along for the ride.

Novice 1 drivers are only allowed to have one passenger unless they are immediate family members.

READ MORE: Saskatoon leading province in cell phone driving tickets

The teenager was given a $921 speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was also ticketed $150 for failing to respect his licence conditions.