150 drivers caught speeding Saturday on foggy Saskatchewan roads

RCMP said 150 drivers were caught speeding or driving aggressively in Saskatchewan on Dec. 1 when heavy fog, poor driving conditions, and reduced visibility were prevalent across the province.

Police said in two instances, the drivers were caught going in excess of 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

READ MORE: SGI reminding drivers to have a safe ride home for the holiday season

The day was the kick-off to impaired driving prevention month, and RCMP laid 13 impaired driving charges.

Another three drivers were handed 24-hour driving suspensions, and two drivers were given license suspensions for drug related impairment.

WATCH BELOW: excessive speeding on the rise in Saskatoon

In one instance, officers pulled over a vehicle with no taillights and said the driver showed signs of impairment. Two young children inside the vehicle were sitting in the laps of adults, according to police.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, and other traffic offences.

READ MORE: Here’s how new police powers could change when you get a roadside breathalyzer test

RCMP said they laid a total of 337 charges during traffic enforcement measures on Dec. 1, along with issuing 242 warnings and 25 vehicle inspection notices.