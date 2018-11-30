SGI reminding drivers to have a safe ride home for the holiday season

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is reminding people to make plans for safe ride home this holiday season.

As a reminder, SGI is introducing some new takes on classic Christmas carols, like “’tis The Season to Drive Sober” and “Christie was Impaired” done to the tune of “Frosty the Snowman.”

But the jolly tunes have a serious message.

“It’s really important when you’re making those plans, when you’re heading out on the road, that you have a plan for a safe ride home, that you do it before you head out, because nobody is making any good decisions after one too many spiked eggnogs, said SGI Media Relations Manager Tyler McMurchy.

“This month in partnership with SGI and the city you’ll see us out on several different occasions with projects specifically on impaired driving, said Regina Police Services’ Darcy Koch.

Last holiday season three people were killed and 18 people were injured as a result of impaired driving-related collision in Saskatchewan.