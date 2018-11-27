Record number of distracted drivers caught in Saskatchewan

It’s a record SGI said drivers in Saskatchewan should not be proud of.
Police ticketed 793 drivers for distracted driving in October, 688 for using a cellphone, and 105 for driving without due care and attention.
SGI said it was the highest number ever recorded in a single month.
“These record numbers show that there are still a lot of drivers paying attention to something other than the safe operation of their vehicle,” SGI said in a release.
“Staring down at the phone on your lap, chomping down on a sloppy burger, applying mascara while driving … none of these activities are particularly charming – or safe.”
Distracted driving is the number one cause of all collisions in Saskatchewan, according to SGI. It was a factor in over 6,000 collisions during 2017, resulting in 26 deaths and over 950 injuries.
The fine for distracted driving is $280 and four demerit points. A second violation within one year will result in the vehicle being seized for one week.
Police also handed out 6,892 speeding and aggressive driving tickets and laid 318 impaired driving offences, including 279 under the Criminal Code.
