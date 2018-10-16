Sask. RCMP say they’re prepared in detecting impaired drivers ahead of legalization

With the legalization of cannabis less than 24 hours away, RCMP say they are working hard to make sure they’re prepared.

Saskatchewan RCMP have focused on strengthening prevention and engagement, intelligence, and training with all officers.

Impaired driving continues to be a major concern for police and RCMP say they have been working with municipal, provincial and federal partners to ensure officers are as ready as they can be in detecting impaired drivers.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have trained over 100 officers this year on the Standardized Field Sobriety tests and are on track to have over 100 Drug Recognition Evaluators by the end of 2019.

RCMP officers are also being trained on the Oral Fluid Device giving police a stronger foundation on identifying impaired drivers.

Although pot will be legal on Wednesday, police are reminding people that impaired driving of any kind of is illegal.

RCMP say they will enforce the new cannabis laws in regards to the possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis products.

